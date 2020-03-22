Fred Alger Management LLC Takes $656,000 Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,731 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,317,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in LivePerson by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,428,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPSN stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.71 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 32.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LPSN shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on LivePerson from $47.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.87.

In related news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $747,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $347,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,497 shares of company stock worth $2,449,655 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

