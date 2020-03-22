Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2,789.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $102.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a current ratio of 15.74. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $145.59.

ASND has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

