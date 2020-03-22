Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 1,255 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 469.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Okta by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,194,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,043,000 after acquiring an additional 136,687 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 40.1% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 32,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Okta by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Okta by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $115.45 on Friday. Okta Inc has a 12 month low of $79.10 and a 12 month high of $142.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The business had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,087,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $1,232,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,868.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,849 shares of company stock valued at $18,047,115 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.21.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

