Fred Alger Management LLC Raises Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 102.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,741,097,000 after buying an additional 571,305 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,754,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,206,601,000 after buying an additional 585,434 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,504,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,687,000 after buying an additional 357,060 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,373,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,841,000 after buying an additional 3,533,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,196,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,661,000 after buying an additional 288,644 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLD opened at $62.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.61. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $62.01 and a 12-month high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

