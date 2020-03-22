Fred Alger Management LLC Raises Position in GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of GeoPark worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPRK. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.82% of the company’s stock.

Get GeoPark alerts:

GPRK opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. GeoPark Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average is $18.46. The stock has a market cap of $365.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of GeoPark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of GeoPark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Itau Unibanco upgraded shares of GeoPark to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

GeoPark Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK).

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.