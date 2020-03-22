Fred Alger Management LLC Has $939,000 Stock Position in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fate Therapeutics worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1,812.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,355,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,714 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 11,216,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,197,000 after purchasing an additional 857,143 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 224.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,121,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 775,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 98.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,180,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 586,589 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,229,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,764,000 after purchasing an additional 571,834 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $636,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,324,461.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $117,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,473.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $22.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $32.39.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 919.00%. The company had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FATE shares. BidaskClub cut Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $25.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.94.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

