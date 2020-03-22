Fred Alger Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in SAGE Therapeutics were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 364.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.58. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $193.56.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.83% and a negative net margin of 9,904.45%. SAGE Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 617.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.38) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAGE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $71.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $206.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SAGE Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.58.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

