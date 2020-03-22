Fred Alger Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,118 Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,110.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.25, for a total value of $3,406,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $959,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,192,203.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,016 shares of company stock valued at $28,383,042. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $76.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.94. Roku Inc has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $176.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -146.40 and a beta of 1.64.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.88.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

