Fred Alger Management LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of MeiraGTx worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in MeiraGTx in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 643.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

MGTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MeiraGTx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In other news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,659,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard Giroux sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $176,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,185,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,195,578.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTX opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MeiraGTx Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $30.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $385.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.11.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.40. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 33.20% and a negative net margin of 411.84%. The company had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings PLC will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

