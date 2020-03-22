Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Lowered to C$155.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$156.00 to C$155.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FNV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Franco Nevada from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on Franco Nevada from C$143.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Franco Nevada from C$150.00 to C$147.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$136.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$149.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$134.31. Franco Nevada has a 1-year low of C$93.24 and a 1-year high of C$163.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion and a PE ratio of 74.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$340.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$307.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Franco Nevada will post 2.2799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Franco Nevada news, Director John Blanchette sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.73, for a total value of C$891,559.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,820.09. Also, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.12, for a total value of C$977,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$31,706,569.98. Insiders sold 24,368 shares of company stock worth $3,388,138 in the last three months.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.