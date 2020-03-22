Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Lowered to C$155.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$156.00 to C$155.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
FNV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Franco Nevada from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on Franco Nevada from C$143.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Franco Nevada from C$150.00 to C$147.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.
Shares of FNV stock opened at C$136.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$149.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$134.31. Franco Nevada has a 1-year low of C$93.24 and a 1-year high of C$163.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion and a PE ratio of 74.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.31.
In other Franco Nevada news, Director John Blanchette sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.73, for a total value of C$891,559.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,820.09. Also, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.12, for a total value of C$977,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$31,706,569.98. Insiders sold 24,368 shares of company stock worth $3,388,138 in the last three months.
Franco Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
