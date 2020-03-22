Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Bank of America from $22.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 72.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FTAI. BTIG Research raised their target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.18.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $7.52 on Friday. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.23. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 36.35%. The firm had revenue of $161.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 682,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 411,971 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 370,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 2,951.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 148,155 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 51,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

