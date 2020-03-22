Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,808 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $11,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $129,392.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,567.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $211,998.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,124.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,089 shares of company stock worth $11,074,434. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV opened at $45.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.31.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.