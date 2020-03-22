Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 227.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Fortis were worth $8,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

FTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Howard Weil raised shares of Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.71.

Shares of FTS opened at $31.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Fortis Inc has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $44.72.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortis Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.3593 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.