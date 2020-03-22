Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Flex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.94.

FLEX opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56. Flex has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Flex had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Flex will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 22,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $304,253.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Collier sold 15,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $203,112.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,256 shares of company stock worth $2,561,285. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Flex by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 83,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Flex by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,329,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

