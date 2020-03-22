Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $5.78, but opened at $4.90. Five Point shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 104,275 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 111,984 shares of Five Point stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $510,647.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Five Point alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $728.13 million, a PE ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter. Five Point had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 4.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Point Holdings LLC will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Five Point in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Five Point in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Five Point by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Point in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Five Point by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Company Profile (NYSE:FPH)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.