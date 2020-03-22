Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Purchases $4,345,709.50 in Stock

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 1,134,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $4,345,709.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 111,984 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $510,647.04.

Shares of FPH opened at $4.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $728.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.27. Five Point Holdings LLC has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $9.40.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Five Point had a net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $146.91 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Point Holdings LLC will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Five Point by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Five Point by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Five Point by 1,329.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Point during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Five Point during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

