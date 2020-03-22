First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Rating Lowered to Buy at TD Securities

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

FQVLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 3.05. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

