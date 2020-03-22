First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,176 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp were worth $12,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in First Financial Bancorp by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First Financial Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $13.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.70. First Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $26.19.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $155.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

