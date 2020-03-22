First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.24% of First American Financial worth $16,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAF. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,172,000 after acquiring an additional 651,033 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 652,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,072,000 after acquiring an additional 481,818 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 269.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,682,000 after acquiring an additional 391,449 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $17,495,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,276,000 after acquiring an additional 244,900 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Compass Point raised First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

FAF opened at $34.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.88. First American Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.19.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

