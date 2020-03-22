FinnCap Reaffirms “Corporate” Rating for Tracsis (LON:TRCS)

Tracsis (LON:TRCS)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by FinnCap in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of TRCS stock opened at GBX 485 ($6.38) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 739.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 667.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.94 million and a PE ratio of 28.03. Tracsis has a fifty-two week low of GBX 580 ($7.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 840 ($11.05).

Get Tracsis alerts:

About Tracsis

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The company offers operations and planning systems, including rolling stock and crew planning and optimization tools; and information management and performance reporting software.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Tracsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tracsis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.