Financial Survey: Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) and Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.2% of Iron Mountain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Highwoods Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Iron Mountain shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Highwoods Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Iron Mountain pays an annual dividend of $2.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Highwoods Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Iron Mountain pays out 107.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Highwoods Properties pays out 57.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Iron Mountain has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Highwoods Properties has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Iron Mountain is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Iron Mountain and Highwoods Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iron Mountain 2 2 3 0 2.14 Highwoods Properties 0 4 4 0 2.50

Iron Mountain presently has a consensus price target of $31.23, indicating a potential upside of 37.51%. Highwoods Properties has a consensus price target of $50.33, indicating a potential upside of 78.68%. Given Highwoods Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Highwoods Properties is more favorable than Iron Mountain.

Profitability

This table compares Iron Mountain and Highwoods Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iron Mountain 6.27% 15.46% 1.80% Highwoods Properties 18.52% 6.31% 2.80%

Volatility & Risk

Iron Mountain has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highwoods Properties has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iron Mountain and Highwoods Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iron Mountain $4.26 billion 1.53 $267.38 million $2.29 9.92 Highwoods Properties $735.98 million 3.97 $136.92 million $3.33 8.46

Iron Mountain has higher revenue and earnings than Highwoods Properties. Highwoods Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iron Mountain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Highwoods Properties beats Iron Mountain on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include information management, digital transformation, secure storage, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

