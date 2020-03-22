Financial Contrast: CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) vs. INDIVIOR PLC/S (NASDAQ:INVVY)

INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) and CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

INDIVIOR PLC/S has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CytomX Therapeutics has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for INDIVIOR PLC/S and CytomX Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INDIVIOR PLC/S 0 0 0 0 N/A CytomX Therapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75

CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $14.14, suggesting a potential upside of 185.71%. Given CytomX Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CytomX Therapeutics is more favorable than INDIVIOR PLC/S.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares INDIVIOR PLC/S and CytomX Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INDIVIOR PLC/S $785.00 million 0.56 $134.00 million $1.15 2.61 CytomX Therapeutics $57.49 million 3.92 -$102.24 million ($2.26) -2.19

INDIVIOR PLC/S has higher revenue and earnings than CytomX Therapeutics. CytomX Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than INDIVIOR PLC/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.0% of CytomX Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of CytomX Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares INDIVIOR PLC/S and CytomX Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INDIVIOR PLC/S 17.07% 132.33% 10.97% CytomX Therapeutics -177.84% -114.46% -26.15%

Summary

INDIVIOR PLC/S beats CytomX Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

INDIVIOR PLC/S Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex. The company operates in approximately 40 countries worldwide. Indivior PLC was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in North Chesterfield, Virginia.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target. The company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Amgen, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., and Pfizer Inc. to develop Probody therapeutics. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

