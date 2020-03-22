Financial Advisors Network Inc. Grows Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,249 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658,854 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,731 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $640,333,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Microsoft by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,606,254 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $568,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,782,433 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $438,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.26.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $137.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.52 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,085.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

