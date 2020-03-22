FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,760 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of FibroGen worth $8,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FGEN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,434,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,632,000 after acquiring an additional 706,703 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,902,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,142,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,016,000 after acquiring an additional 200,984 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,968,000 after acquiring an additional 174,518 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 608,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,112,000 after acquiring an additional 125,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

FGEN stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FibroGen Inc has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $56.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average is $41.16.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.53). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 92.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 9,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $243,540.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,783.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $241,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,801.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,834 shares of company stock worth $1,446,349. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FGEN shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on FibroGen from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

