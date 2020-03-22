Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FQVTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fevertree Drinks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

OTCMKTS FQVTF opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.39. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $42.45.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Featured Article: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.