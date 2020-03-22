Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital cut Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of FERGY stock opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

