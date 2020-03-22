FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from to in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FDX. Argus downgraded FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.75.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $111.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.29. FedEx has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $199.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

In other news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,214,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,029,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,523,004,000 after purchasing an additional 105,441 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $761,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,770 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,175,447 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $631,369,000 after purchasing an additional 76,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,273,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 104,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,421 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $493,159,000 after purchasing an additional 282,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

