Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Shares of FHI stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.32. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.