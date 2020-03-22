Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from to in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from to and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.94.

FATE opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.71. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 919.00% and a negative return on equity of 49.94%. The business’s revenue was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $117,933.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,473.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $636,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,324,461.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

