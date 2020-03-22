FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALCD) & Mimecast (OTCMKTS:MIME) Financial Survey

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALCD) and Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

FalconStor Software has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mimecast has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FalconStor Software and Mimecast, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Mimecast 0 2 13 0 2.87

Mimecast has a consensus target price of $59.43, indicating a potential upside of 92.70%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FalconStor Software and Mimecast’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FalconStor Software $17.84 million 0.00 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A Mimecast $340.38 million 5.66 -$7.00 million ($0.07) -440.57

FalconStor Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mimecast.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of FalconStor Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of Mimecast shares are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of FalconStor Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Mimecast shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FalconStor Software and Mimecast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FalconStor Software -9.85% -0.46% -2.07% Mimecast -1.64% -0.64% -0.20%

Summary

Mimecast beats FalconStor Software on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc., a storage software company, develops, manufactures, and sells data migration, business continuity, disaster recovery, optimized backup, de-duplication solutions, and other related maintenance, implementation, and engineering services worldwide. It offers FalconStor Data Mastery Platform, a software-defined platform that provides migration, continuity, protection/recovery, and optimization for storage environment through a single management interface; FalconStor network storage server for migration, storage virtualization, provisioning, and management; and FalconStor continuous data protector for bootable snapshots, zero-impact backup, and local and remote disaster recovery. The company also provides FalconStor optimized backup and deduplication solution for optimized backup, archive to tape, block and file based deduplication, and storage capacity optimization. In addition, it offers maintenance, implementation, and engineering services. The company sells its products through authorized partners, value-added resellers, solution providers, system integrators, direct market resellers, distributors, managed service providers, cloud service providers, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as directly to customers. FalconStor Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; Large File Send that enables employees to create security and compliance risks when they turn to file sharing services; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

