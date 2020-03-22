Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,449 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Exponent worth $8,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 24.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Exponent by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 5.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,922,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Exponent news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $4,891,316.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,529,136.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $132,073.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $60.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.33. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.38 and a 1 year high of $82.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.71.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 23.89%. Exponent’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Exponent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exponent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

