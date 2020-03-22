EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 1,423.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 1,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $84,363.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $116,084.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,731 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,531 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. EXACT Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $51.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.36. EXACT Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $123.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.93.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

