EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Shares Acquired by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 305.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,989 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.06% of EVO Payments worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVOP. Compass Point began coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.01.

In other news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David L. Goldman bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 23,302 shares of company stock valued at $441,465 and sold 12,000 shares valued at $330,720. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. EVO Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $160.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.71 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

