EvenCoin Tops One Day Volume of $365,072.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $314,460.25 and $365,072.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004782 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036312 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00361191 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00001100 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00015624 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002227 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013845 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004965 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.