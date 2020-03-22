Euronav (NYSE:EURN) and Navios Maritime Containers (NYSE:NMCI) Financial Survey

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) and Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Euronav alerts:

This table compares Euronav and Navios Maritime Containers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronav 12.70% 5.32% 2.89% Navios Maritime Containers 5.30% 5.66% 2.35%

Euronav has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navios Maritime Containers has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.9% of Euronav shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Navios Maritime Containers shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Euronav and Navios Maritime Containers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronav 0 1 2 0 2.67 Navios Maritime Containers 0 0 1 0 3.00

Euronav currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.77%. Navios Maritime Containers has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,263.84%. Given Navios Maritime Containers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Navios Maritime Containers is more favorable than Euronav.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Euronav and Navios Maritime Containers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronav $932.38 million 1.96 $118.87 million $0.55 15.09 Navios Maritime Containers $141.53 million 0.16 $7.51 million N/A N/A

Euronav has higher revenue and earnings than Navios Maritime Containers.

Summary

Euronav beats Navios Maritime Containers on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

About Navios Maritime Containers

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships in Asia and Europe. As of March 6, 2019, it owned a fleet of 30 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.