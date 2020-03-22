Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

ESP opened at $20.34 on Friday. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.88.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.29 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

