Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 152.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,097 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $8,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $77.55.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.87 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.85%.

ELS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

