ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sidoti raised ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.59. ePlus has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $99.63. The company has a market capitalization of $686.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.06.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $428.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.40 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that ePlus will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ePlus news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $119,032.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,051 shares in the company, valued at $7,748,032.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric D. Hovde acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.72 per share, with a total value of $56,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,250.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,639 shares of company stock worth $327,634 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 636.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ePlus by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in ePlus in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

