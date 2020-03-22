Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

ENRFF opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.26.

