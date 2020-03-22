Endeavour Silver Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 2,952 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 350% compared to the typical volume of 656 call options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,187 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 15,505 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,534 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 15,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 263,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXK opened at $1.17 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $185.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $34.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 39.50% and a negative return on equity of 35.13%. On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

