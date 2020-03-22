Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Stock Position Cut by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 130,267 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $8,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $60,104.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,933.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 3,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $188,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,232 shares of company stock valued at $6,844,641. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EBS opened at $49.34 on Friday. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $71.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average of $55.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.10). Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $360.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EBS shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Emergent Biosolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

