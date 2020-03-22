Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Holdings Lifted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 222.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 1,105.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 733.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,745. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $60,104.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,933.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,232 shares of company stock valued at $6,844,641. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $49.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.32. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $71.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.65.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.10). Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $360.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emergent Biosolutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Emergent Biosolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.