Emerald Investment Partners LLC Acquires 159 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Emerald Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,898 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $640,333,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,606,254 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $568,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,909 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,782,433 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $438,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,813 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.26.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $137.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,085.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $115.52 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

