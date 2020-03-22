Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ERI has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.85.

Shares of Eldorado Resorts stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $686.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average of $49.62. Eldorado Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $70.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,035,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,728,000 after purchasing an additional 382,895 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $2,226,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $1,471,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 208,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

