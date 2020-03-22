Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,608,000 after buying an additional 3,087,565 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $2,803,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 21,438 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.83 million. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Bank of America upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $106,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,455. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $95,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,799 shares in the company, valued at $400,488.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $388,329 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

