EIFFAGE SA/ADR’s (EFGSY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of EIFFAGE SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EIFFAGE SA/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

EFGSY stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.23. EIFFAGE SA/ADR has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $24.21.

Eiffage SA engages in construction, infrastructures, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment provides urban development, building design and construction, property development, maintenance, and facility management services for public and private-sector customers in the housing, commercial premises, and public facilities segments.

