Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by VSA Capital

VSA Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of LON EDR opened at GBX 2 ($0.03) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. Egdon Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 7.21 ($0.09). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.06.
About Egdon Resources
