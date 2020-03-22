Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $19.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.43. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 7.74.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.65 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 651.43% and a negative return on equity of 60.61%. On average, analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Albright sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $147,270.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

