Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 2,421.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,933 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.40% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Tremblant Capital Group raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,105,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,000 after buying an additional 628,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,446,000. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 23.8% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,165,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,204,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,526,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

EPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

EPC opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $45.12. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.95 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.