Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,715 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $9,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 29,862.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPC opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.51. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $45.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.95 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.10.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

